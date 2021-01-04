Zamfara police arrest 18 over attack on Emir of Shinkafi’s palace

18 people have been arrested by the Zamfara State Police Command following a riot that led to the destruction of properties at the palace of the Emir of Shinkafi, Alhaji Muhammad Isah Makwashe, in the Shinkafi local government area of the state.

The State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Shehu, in a statement on Sunday, December 3, said the protesters, carrying cutlasses, sticks and locally made guns, demolished the Emir’s palace and two other houses in Shinkafi town during the riot.

Shehu added that a joint police and military team quickly responded and dispersed the protesters to avoid breakdown of law and order and possible loss of many properties and lives, and arrested the suspects.

“The 18 persons arrested are currently in police custody undergoing interrogations,” Shehu stated, adding that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, has directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), to commence discreet investigation into the “unlawful riot with a view to unravel the circumstances behind the dastardly act.”

