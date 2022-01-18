Zamfara police arrests alleged cannibal who pays N500k for human organs

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a 57-year-old man identified as Aminu Baba, for allegedly paying three youths N500,000 to kill a nine-year-old boy whose body parts he ate and sold some to suspected ritualists.

While parading the suspects at the State Police Command headquarters in Gusau, the state capital, on Monday, the state Police Commissioner, CP Bala Elkanah, said Baba was arrested following the arrest of three suspects who allegedly slaughtered the victim and dumped his decapitated body in an uncompleted building.

While speaking at the parade, Elkanah said Baba was arrested with his foot soldiers whose names he gave as Abdulshakur Mohammed (20), Abdullahi (17) and one Ahmad (14).

The CP said the matter was reported by one Ali Yakubu Aliyu at Central Police Station, Gusau, that his nine-year-old son, Ahmad Yakubu, was missing.

“On receiving the report, police detectives swung into action and commenced a discreet investigation into the matter.

“On 28th December, 2021, at about 0930hrs, the police detectives received an intelligence report with regards to the earlier report that on same date at about 0900hrs (9am), a corpse was found in an uncompleted building at Barakallahu area, Gusau, with its two hands and legs tied with rag and head covered with polythene bag.

READ ALSO: Police confirms killing of 16 people in Kebbi attack

“Detectives proceeded to the scene and found the corpse with some of the body parts removed, and later evacuated it to the hospital for autopsy.

“After an intensive and intelligence based investigation, police detectives arrested four suspects involved in the murder of the nine-year-old boy.

“One of the suspects, Mohammed, confessed during interrogation that he was the one who killed the missing nine-year-old boy, and that he was contracted by Baba to source for human parts, for which he paid N500,000.

“Mohammed added that the killing and dismemberment of the boy was the third time he would be working for Baba on getting the human parts he desired, and all his moves had been successful until he was arrested.

“On how the act was done, he said that he planned with Abdullahi and Ahmad, deceived the victim and took him to an uncompleted building where he killed him and removed his intestines, throat, manhood and two eyes.

“Mohammed added that he took the human parts to Baba and was paid N500,000 as initially agreed on.

“In his confession, Baba, a father of 19 children, disclosed that his desire for the human parts was just to eat them, saying that the throat was the most delicious part he enjoyed. He added that he used to sell some of the parts.”

All the suspects will be charged to court at the end of investigations, the

Commissioner of Police promised.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now