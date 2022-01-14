Zamfara police arrests Nigerien woman in attempt to sell co-wife’s 2-yr-old son

The Zamfara State Police Command has arrested a Nigerien woman, Aisha Ibrahim, after a failed attempt to sell her co-wide’s two-year-old son.

While parading the suspect on Thursday at the State Police Headquarters in Dutse, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Ayuba Elkanah, said the woman was arrested on January 8 by policemen at Tullukawa area of Gusau Local Government Area of the state.

“The suspect, who hails from Danyade Kaya village in Maradi, Niger Republic, was arrested with her co-wife’s two-year old child whom she confessed to have stolen from the co-wife in retaliation for the theft and sale of her son by her co-wife.

Read also: Zamfara Police confirms rescue of 12 villagers abducted by bandits

“She further confessed that the reason for the theft was to sell the child and raise money for her day-to-day needs.

“She will be handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service for further necessary action.

“The police is hereby warning all criminals to stay away from Zamfara State as we will make the state very uncomfortable for them,” Elkanah promised.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now