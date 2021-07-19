Zamfara Police confirms bandits’ attack, death of 13 operatives

The Zamfara Police Command has confirmed the killing of 13 officers with seven others injured by bandits during a recent attack.

SP Mohammed Shehu, the command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) gave the confirmation in a statement issued on Sunday.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that bandits on Sunday killed 13 mobile police officers during a fresh attack on a police formation in Kurar Mota community, Bungudu local government area of Zamfara State.

The Special Assistant on New Media to the Governor, Ibrahim Zauma, who confirmed the attack on his Facebook page, said Governor Bello Matawalle has cancelled his political engagements in honour of the slain police officers.

He said: “Governor Bello Matawalle has just cancelled his scheduled political meeting in commiseration of the death of our gallant MOPOL officers at Kurar Mota frontline base.

“The governor is shocked over the bandits’ incursion which claimed the lives of the police officers. May the souls of those who fell rest in peace.”

In his statement, PPRO Shehu also confirmed the incident saying, “The attack occurred on Sunday at about 1230hrs, when Police Mobile operatives deployed at Kurar Mota Village were responding to a distress call with regards to an attempt by the bandits to attack some nearby communities.

“The police personnel, who ran into the ambush, exhibited resilience and gallantry by engaging the hoodlums, an effort that deterred the bandits from attacking the communities.

“Unfortunately, 13 personnel paid the supreme price. However, the bandits on their part suffered heavy casualties,” Shehu said.

According to the PPRO, the command had launched a manhunt aimed at apprehending the bandits.

“The Zamfara State Police Command has reaffirmed its commitment and determination to sustain its ongoing operation against the activities of recalcitrant bandits and other criminal elements in the state.

“A Special Anti-Banditry Operation is currently ongoing with a view to tracking down the assailants.

“The Commissioner of Police, Hussaini Rabiu, while visiting the injured policemen at the hospital reaffirmed that the unfortunate incident will not discourage the officers and men of the command from discharging their mandate of protecting lives and property of citizens.

“The Police Commissioner called on every law abiding citizen to join hands with security agencies to successfully end the menace.”

