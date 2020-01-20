ZAMFARA: Police issue stern warning against planned protest

The Zamfara State Police Command has issued a stern warning to elements it described as ‘disgruntled’ who are planning a protest against the building of Police Area Command Office located near a Secondary School in Shinkafi town.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Mohammed Shehu, in a statement signed and issued on Sunday said that the Command has uncovered this plan through a post by one Aminu Shinkafi on his Facebook wall, where he was allegedly publicly calling on people to come out for the said protest.

The PPRO said that the planned protest which was triggered by the allocation of land to the police by the Shinkafi Local Government Area to construct Police Area Command Office, cannot be accepted.

Speaking further, the police spokesman revealed that intelligence report of his activities indicate that Shinkafi was being sponsored by some unscrupulous persons to undermine the security of the entire state of Zamfara.

“Security agencies have placed surveillance on him, and any further development will be communicated to members of the public,” the statement added

“For the avoidance of doubt and purpose of clarity, the command further wishes to inform members of the public that the land inside which the construction is taking place was not acquired illegally by the police, it was the local government that allocated the land to the police as the way it allocated to the nearby secondary school.

“This gesture by the local government is done to assist the police in the discharge of their duties. However, Shinkafi Emirate is fully aware of the development and had already blessed the work.

“No law abiding individual or group will protest the construction of the police station in an area like Shinkafi where security has become the most paramount aspect of the government and the community”

