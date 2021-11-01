Zamfara reopens weekly markets, maintains ban on sales of animals

The Zamfara State Government has announced the reopening of some weekly markets that were closed some months ago in reaction to worsening security situation in the state.

The state government maintained that sales of animals in those markets remained banned.

The state Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Magaji Dosara disclosed this in a press release, adding that the reopening of the markets was a result of an improvement in the security situation and a series of requests by members of the public.

The Commissioner said: “Following reports of some sanity in some parts of the state, and the series of requests by members of the public for the reopening of some weekly markets, the state government has considered and approved the reopening of some weekly markets, beginning from Monday, November 1, 2021.”

The reopened markets are Nassarawa Burkullu in Bukkuyum Local Government, Talata-Mafara market in Talata-mafara Local Government, Gusau market in Gusau Local Government and Shinkafi market in Shinkafi Local Government.

Others are Kasuwar Daji in Kaura-Namoda Local Government, Nassarawa Godel in Birnin Magaji Local Government and Danjibga market in Tsafe Local Government.

“The state government however did not approve the reopening of livestock markets (kara) of any these markets.

“The government equally warned against any act of violations of law and order in the markets,” the commissioner said.

