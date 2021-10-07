Zamfara secures release of 200 kidnapped victims

The Zamfara State government has secured the release of 200 people abducted by bandits in the state.

The Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, disclosed this when the delegation of the Conference of Speakers of States Legislatures in Nigeria paid him a condolence visit on Thursday in Gusau.

The delegation led by the Speaker of the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Sulaiman, visited the Magarya to commiserate with him over the death of his father, Alhaji Mu’azu Magarya.

Also in the team were speakers of Kano, Katsina, and Yobe Houses of Assembly.

The speaker’s father died in the custody of bandits in the state.

Magarya commended the forum for the visit, adding that the lingering security challenges in Zamfara had been a concern to Governor Bello Matawalle’s administration.

He, however, assured the visitors and people of the state of the government’s readiness to address the state’s security challenges.

The speaker said: “Our father was abducted with his family since August this year and since then, the state government, in collaboration with security agencies, have been making efforts to secure their release.

“Alhamdulillah, members of the family including the three-month-old baby were successfully rescued.

“But unfortunately, for our father, Alhaji Mu’azu Magarya, his time has come and as Muslims, we all believe that every life must have the beginning and the end.

“On behalf of our family, Zamfara Government, and the State House of Assembly, we thank you for this visit.

“I am happy to inform you that the state government has secured the release of over 200 kidnapped victims through peace and dialogue, initiated by the present administration.”

Magarya noted that the released victims are on their way to Gusau.

