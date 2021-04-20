Zamfara spends N2.9bn on Ramadan rice, milk, maize, others | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Zamfara spends N2.9bn on Ramadan rice, milk, maize, others
The Zamfara State Government has disclosed that it spent the sum of N2.9 billion on the purchase of essential commodities for distribution to various categories of people as Ramadan welfare.
The State Commissioner for Information, Ibrahim Dosara, in a statement issued in Gusau on Sunday, noted that the Chairman of the main committee for distribution of this year’s Ramadan welfare package, who is also the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Nasiru Magarya, has assured that the gesture would reach all beneficiaries in the state.
He said, already, the speaker had set up various committees to ease the distribution.
Dosara further revealed that the 450 truckloads of the welfare packages contained rice, millet, maize, beans, sugar and milk were being distributed to the vulnerable, less privileged, internally displaced persons, civil servants and other categories of members of the public.
“The aim is to help in reducing the hardship being faced by people and to enable them conduct the Ramadan fast with relative ease and happiness.
“In order to ensure equity, fairness and justice in the distribution exercise, the governor has ordered for the formation and or constitution of committees at state, local government, ward and polling unit levels with members drawn from the political class, labour, traditional and religious leaders,” he explained.
He, however, noted that while members of the various committees had been directed to immediately swing to action. They were also cautioned against any form of malpractice that could deny any beneficiary.
According to reports, the welfare grains include 60,000 bags of rice, 50,000 bags of millet, 50,000 bags of maize, 30,000 bags of beans, 10,000 bags of sugar and cartons of milk.
