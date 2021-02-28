Zamfara students’ abduction will be the last in Nigeria – Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Zamfara students’ abduction will be the last in Nigeria – Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Nigerians the abduction of students of Government Girls Science Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, would be the last in the country.
The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, stated this when he led a high-powered Federal Government delegation to sympathise with the people and government of Zamfara.
Other members of the delegation were the Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Social Development and Disaster Management, Hajiya Sa’adiya Umar-Faruk and her Women Affairs counterpart, Mrs. Pauline Tallen.
He said new measures had been developed by the federal government in a bid to end to all forms of criminality in Nigeria.
The minister said: “President Buhari is saddened by the abduction of the students from Jangebe and reassures you that the government has all the resources and wherewithal to contain these criminals.
Why we've not deployed 'massive force' against bandits —Buhari
“Buhari also commended Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara’s efforts against armed banditry and promised continued support in a bid to bring lasting peace to the state.
“The federal government will continue its partnership with Zamfara State government and its citizens in resolving the security challenges facing the state.”
In his response, Governor Matawalle thanked President Buhari for his concern and support to the state.
“I strongly believe in the President and his effort in fighting all forms of insurgence and urge him to improve on the nation’s security.
”This is by ensuring synergy among the security agencies so that confrontations with criminals can be coordinated on ground and air simultaneously,” he said.
The students who were abducted from the college hostel last Friday regained their freedom on Sunday.
