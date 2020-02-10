ZAMFARA: Suspended LG boss denies decamping to PDP

The suspended chairman of Maradun Local Government in Zamfara State, Alhaji Ahmad Abubakar, has denied claims that he recently defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Abubakar, who issued a statement to newsmen in Gusau on Sunday, said that he was still the chairman of Maradun, and a member of the APC and did not defect to the PDP with other local government bosses.

He said that though, he had been suspended by the state House of Assembly, his legal team was still challenging their action in court. “The suspension does not strip me of my status as chairman of Maradun Local Government,” he added.

Speaking further, Abubakar said; “My attention has been drawn to a press release captioned ‘Eight Local Government Council Chairmen have defected to PDP, including Maradun’.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I want to make it clear that I am still constitutionally recognised as Chairman of Maradun Local Government.

“The name mentioned – Shehu Mohammed Faru – is my Vice who defected to the PDP about five months ago.

"I want to inform the general public to count me out of those council chairmen that defected to PDP.

“I have no plan to leave the APC,” Abubakar added.

Recall that Malam Jamilu Iliyasu, Press Secretary to Gov Bello Matawalle, had, on Friday, announced that chairmen of eight local governments had defected from the APC to the PDP.

Among the defectors was Shehu Mohammed Faru, the Vice Chairman of Maradun, who took over from Abubakar, after he was suspended by the State House of Assembly.

Others were the chairmen of Anka, Bungudu, Birnin-Magaji, Kaura Namoda, Maru, Tsafe and Zurmi.

