Zamfara to import livestock from South Africa, Norway

The Zamfara State government has concluded arrangements to import goats and cows from South Africa and Norway in readiness for the development of RUGA settlements in the state.

The state Governor, Bello Matawalle, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ training and mobilisation on RUGA Development held in Kaura Namoda on Wednesday.

Matawalle, who was represented by the state Commissioner of Forestry and Livestock Development, Dr. Ibrahim Abdullahi, said the animals would be kept at a RUGA settlement Maradun local government area as part of the government’s efforts at developing RUGA settlements in the state.

He said: “We have since placed an order and the animals would arrive in the state soon.

He also said the sum of N2.4 billion was spent on the construction of RUGA in Maradun LGA.

The governor revealed that a total sum of N8.6 billion was earmarked for the construction of RUGA settlements in the three senatorial zones in the state.

