Zamfara to sanction those discriminating against COVID-19 patients, discharges 18

May 15, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Zamfara State Government on Thursday warned residents against discriminating against victims of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the state government, whoever is caught discriminating against them would be sanctioned.

The Chairman of the state Taskforce on COVID-19, Nasiru Magarya, gave the warning on Thursday while announcing the discharge of 18 COVID-19 patients from the state’s isolation centre.

According to Magarya, five patients also died.

“With this development the number of COVID-19 victims has dropped from 73 to 50 in the state”, he said.

