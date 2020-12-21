Zamfara was ‘a colony of banditry in the whole world’ under APC —Gov Matawalle

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has lashed out at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), saying it was insulting for the party to accuse him of sponsoring bandits in the state.

Matawalle, who was elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Zamfara was “a colony of banditry in the whole world” during the APC administration of his predecessor, Abdul’aziz Yari.

He however claimed that though insecurity has not totally been eliminated in Zamfara but terror attacks have drastically reduced in the state since he came into office.

Ripples Nigeria had reported on Thursday last week that the ruling APC accused an unnamed governor in North-West of sponsoring banditry in the region.

The party made the accusation after the abduction of over 300 schoolboys from Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State, by bandits who attacked the school on December 11, 2020.

READ ALSO: Gov Matawalle insists on dialogue with bandits, condemns critics

The governor, in his response in a series of tweets on Sunday night, said: “I find it insulting that the APC is accusing me of sponsoring bandits in my own state. We all are living witnesses to the fact that during APC’s tenure, Zamfara State was adjudged as a colony of banditry in the whole world.

“We are not claiming that insecurity has totally been eliminated in Zamfara but it is on record that terror attacks have reduced drastically in the state in less than two years than APC’s unfortunate eight years when people were running away from the state.

“This is a malicious calumny by the ruling party, releasing a statement as sensitive as that, knowing fully how miserable they governed the state for the past years. Their statement is not only laughable but shows the type of leadership they have.”

Join the conversation

Opinions