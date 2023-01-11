Metro
Zazzau Emirate dismisses palace guard for alleged r*pe
The Zazzau Emirate Council in Kaduna State has dismissed a palace guard identified as Sama’ila Abubakar Rimin Tsiwa for allegedly r*ping a lady.
The victim was said to have sought to see the Emir for assistance through the palace guard, but was taken to an unknown location where she was allegedly r*ped.
The Media and Publicity Officer of the Zazzau Emirate, Abdullahi Aliyu Kwarbai in a statement on Wednesday, said that Zazzau Emirate Council under the Emir of Zazzau, His Highness Malam Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli, CFR has ”ordered for the immediate dismissal of Sama’ila Abubakar Rimin Tsiwa, one of the palace guards, from the Services of the Emirate.”
Read also:South African ‘Boko Haram’ member sentenced to life in prison for rape
“A lady preparing for her wedding seeking for assistance from the Emir approached him (Sama’ila), to be taken before the Emir but instead of doing that, he lured her to a location with his friends were they gang-r*ped her.”
“The Council has directed the Police to speed-up with their investigations and ensure prosecution of the culprits without any delay.”
The Zazzau Emirate Council also vowed to follow up with the case and ensure justice was served to the lady.
