Zelensky begs European leaders for more jets, missiles

Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, has pleaded with European leaders to give his country more jets and long-range missiles in their war against Russia as further delays in sending fighter jets long-range missiles could extend the war.

Zelenskyy made the appeal on Thursday after he paid a visit to the southern region of Kherson which is still under partial control of the Russian forces.

Zelensky on Thursday said he was on a ‘working trip’ to Kherson region, southern region still partly controlled by the Russians who are dug in on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River and routinely shell Kherson city, killing civilians.

Ukrainian forces recaptured Kherson city, the administrative centre of the southern region, last November following a strategic withdrawal of Russian forces.

Zelensky who said his visit to the region was to access the extent of damage to civilian infrastructural facilities as a result of Russia’s invasion, urged the West to be more proactive in providing his country with the weapons so that the war would not continue.

As he welcomed a recent EU plan aimed at sending Kyiv one million artillery shells, Zelenskyy kept up his demand for modern warplanes and missiles he believes will be more effective at pushing back Russian forces

He said local authorities were restoring essential services such as electricity and water in the village as well as rebuilding a medical centre.

“People are returning. I talked to the locals about their problems and needs,” he said in a social media post.

Zelensky in a separate post said he had held a coordination meeting with officials and discussed de-mining as well as reconstruction in recaptured territory.

Kherson, a gateway to the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, was captured easily and early by Russian forces in the early days of their February 2022 invasion.

