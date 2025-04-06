Zelensky decries US silence as Russia escalates attacks, rejects truce

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed deep frustration over the United States’ lack of response to Russia’s refusal to accept a “full, unconditional ceasefire,” even as Moscow intensified its aerial bombardments, resulting in civilian casualties.

Zelensky reported a “massive” missile and drone attack across Ukraine, which killed two people and injured seven others. “We are waiting for the United States to respond — so far there has been no response,” Zelensky stated, highlighting the urgency of the situation. He also asserted that “the number of Russian air attacks is increasing,” indicating a dangerous escalation.

Ukraine, according to Zelensky, had agreed to a US-proposed unconditional truce, but Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected it.

The attacks caused significant damage in Kyiv. “One person was killed and three people were wounded, the head of the city’s military administration, Tymur Tkachenko, wrote on social media,” and “the body of a man killed in an enemy attack was discovered in Darnytsia district,” as reported by Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko. A missile strike also partially destroyed a building housing state foreign-language broadcasters.

“Russia attacked Ukraine with 23 cruise and ballistic missiles and 109 drones during the night, the Ukrainian air force said,” with air defenses managing to shoot down some of the incoming projectiles.

In the southern Kherson region, “a drone killed a 59-year-old man,” and in the northeastern Kharkiv region, “two people were wounded in an aerial bomb attack,” regional officials reported. In the western Khmelnytsky region, “authorities said air defences destroyed a missile but falling fragments damaged a house and wounded a woman.”

Zelensky detailed the scale of recent Russian attacks. “Over the past week, Russia has launched more than 1,460 guided aerial bombs, nearly 670 attack drones, and over 30 missiles of various types on Ukraine,” he said.

Russia claimed to have “liberated” the village of Basivka in the Sumy region, but Ukraine dismissed this as “disinformation.” “The enemy continues its disinformation campaign regarding the seizure of settlements in Sumy region or the breakthrough of the border,” said Andriy Demchenko, spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron echoed Zelensky’s concerns. “A ceasefire is needed as soon as possible. And strong action if Russia continues to try to buy time and refuse peace,” Macron stated on X. “Russia continues to murder children and civilians,” he added.

The attacks followed a devastating missile strike on Kryvyi Rig, which killed 18 people. “The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Turk, denounced Russia’s ‘reckless disregard’ for human life in using ‘an explosive weapon with wide area effects’.”

Russia’s defense ministry said it had targeted “a central artillery base and enterprises involved in producing drones,” and accused Ukraine of striking its energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump’s efforts to broker a partial ceasefire have yet to yield results. “The United States is also seeking better ties with Russia and Kremlin envoy Kirill Dmitriev in an interview with state television said that the next US-Russian contacts could be ‘next week’, Russian news agencies reported. Dmitriev last week became the most senior Russian official to visit Washington since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.”

