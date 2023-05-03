Zenith Bank confirms fire incident at Lagos facility

Zenith Bank Plc Wednesday night confirmed a fire incident at its storage facility in Lagos State.

In a post on its verified Facebook page, the bank said the inferno caused a temporary power outage at the facility located in the Victoria Island area of the state.

The fire which occurred on Wednesday morning was put out by firefighters from the federal, Lagos State, and Eko Hotel Fire Services.

The incident disrupted transactions in Zenith Bank’s mobile banking app and the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) throughout the day.

The statement read: “We hereby report that there was a fire incident this morning at our storage facility Vitoria Island which is completely isolated from our head office complex, and this led to a temporary power outage.

“We appreciate the swift response of the Federal Fire Service, Lagos State Fire Service, and Eko Hotel Fire Service that led to the swift containment of the incident.”

