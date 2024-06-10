Zenith Bank, Stanbic, Nestle, Oando top list of stocks to watch this week

Investors in the Nigerian capital market endured a mixed basket of trading gaining on one occasion and losing on four occasions.

The Nigerian bourse closed the week negatively as the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) declined by 0.08% to close at 99,221.14 points from 99,300.38 points the previous week.

After five days of trading, investors lost N44.2 billion as market capitalisation fell to N56.1 trillion.

Amid sell-offs by stocks like UNITY Bank, SEPLAT, GTCO and TRANSCORP stocks like Zenith Bank, Stanbic, Nestle, Oando still thrived making them stocks to watch in the new week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

ZENITHBANK • 33.25 ▴ 0.25 (0.76%)

The current share price of Zenith Bank Plc (ZENITHBANK) is NGN 33.25. ZENITHBANK closed its last trading day (Friday, June 7, 2024) at 33.25 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 0.8% gain over its previous closing price of 33.00 NGN. Zenith began the year with a share price of 38.65 NGN but has since lost 14% off that price valuation, ranking it 118th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Zenith Bank is the sixth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 5 – Jun 7, 2024). ZENITHBANK has traded a total volume of 1.87 billion shares—in 36,811 deals—valued at NGN 70.7 billion over the period, with an average of 29.7 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 162 million was achieved on April 4th, and a low of 4.86 million on May 17th, for the same period.

STANBIC • 52.20 ▴ 0.20 (0.38%)

The current share price of Stanbic IBTC Holdings (STANBIC) is NGN 52.20. STANBIC closed its last trading day (Friday, June 7, 2024) at 52.20 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 0.4% gain over its previous closing price of 52.00 NGN. Stanbic IBTC began the year with a share price of 69.65 NGN but has since lost 25.1% off that price valuation, ranking it 144th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is the 34th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 5 – Jun 7, 2024). STANBIC has traded a total volume of 104 million shares—in 4,128 deals—valued at NGN 5.41 billion over the period, with an average of 1.65 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 8.25 million was achieved on April 2nd, and a low of 14,918 on May 9th, for the same period.

OANDO • 14.60 ▴ 0.55 (3.91%)

The current share price of Oando Plc (OANDO) is NGN 14.60. OANDO closed its last trading day (Friday, June 7, 2024) at 14.60 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 3.9% gain over its previous closing price of 14.05 NGN. Oando began the year with a share price of 10.50 NGN and has since gained 39.1% on that price valuation, ranking it 17th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about OANDO knowing the stock has accrued 44% over the past four-week period alone—best on NGX.

Oando is the 13th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 5 – Jun 7, 2024). OANDO has traded a total volume of 475 million shares—in 12,268 deals—valued at NGN 5.68 billion over the period, with an average of 7.54 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 52.5 million was achieved on June 5th, and a low of 1.28 million on April 4th, for the same period.

NESTLE • 910.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Nestle Nigeria (NESTLE) is NGN 910.00. NESTLE closed its last trading day (Friday, June 7, 2024) at 910.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Nestle began the year with a share price of 1,100.00 NGN but has since lost 17.3% off that price valuation, ranking it 125th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may be allayed by the 11% increase of NESTLE share price since May 10th, which is ninth best on NGX.

Nestle Nigeria is the 84th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 5 – Jun 7, 2024). NESTLE has traded a total volume of 15.8 million shares—in 4,802 deals—valued at NGN 13.8 billion over the period, with an average of 250,009 traded shares per session. A volume high of 2.03 million was achieved on March 21st, and a low of 2,805 on May 23rd, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

