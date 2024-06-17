Zenith Bank, UBA, AccessCorp, Total top list of stocks to watch this week

Zenith Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), AccessCorp, and Total Plc topped the lists of stocks to watch when the market opens after the Eid-El-Kabir on Wednesday.

This followed their impressive performance last week with the Nigerian stock market closing the week positively, recording three gains in four trading sessions.

During the period, investors gained N398.4 billion as market capitalisation rose to N56.5 trillion from N56.4 trillion recorded the previous week as YTD return stood at +33.64%.

Similarly, the benchmark All-Share Index (ASI) rose +0.71% to close at 99,925.29 points from 99,221.14 points the previous week.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks to Watch is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

ZENITH BANK • 36.00 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Zenith Bank is N36.00.

ZENITH BANK closed its last trading day (Friday, June 14, 2024) at 36.00 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Zenith began the year with a share price of 38.65 NGN but has since lost 6.86% off that price valuation, ranking it 118th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may be allayed by the 11% increase in ZENITH BANK share price since May 16th, which is the 25th best on NGX.

READ ALSO:Seplat, Nascon, Dangote Sugar, FBNH top list of stocks to watch this week

Zenith Bank is the fifth most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 11 – Jun 14, 2024). ZENITHBANK has traded a total volume of 2 billion shares—in 36,848 deals—valued at NGN 75.1 billion over the period, with an average of 31.7 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 162 million was achieved on April 4th, and a low of 4.86 million on May 17th, for the same period.

ACCESS CORP • 18.65 ▾ 0.35 (1.84%)

The current share price of Access Holdings Plc (ACCESSCORP) is NGN 18.65. ACCESS CORP closed its last trading day (Friday, June 14, 2024) at 18.65 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 1.8% drop from its previous closing price of 19.00 NGN. Access began the year with a share price of 23.15 NGN but has since lost 19.4% off that price valuation, ranking it 139th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may be allayed by the 10% increase of ACCESSCORP share price since May 16th, which is the 26th best on NGX.

Access Holdings is the #1 most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 11 – Jun 14, 2024). ACCESSCORP has traded a total volume of 3.01 billion shares—in 47,201 deals—valued at NGN 56.9 billion over the period, with an average of 47.7 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 201 million was achieved on May 20th, and a low of 8.27 million on June 5th, for the same period.

UBA • 22.35 ▾ 0.65 (2.83%)

The current share price of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) is NGN 22.35. UBA closed its last trading day (Friday, June 14, 2024) at 22.35 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX), recording a 2.8% drop from its previous closing price of 23.00 NGN. United Bank for Africa began the year with a share price of 25.65 NGN but has since lost 12.9% off that price valuation, ranking it 127th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders’ fears may be allayed by the 7% increase of UBA share price since May 16th, which is 37th best on NGX.

United Bank for Africa is the third most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 11 – Jun 14, 2024). UBA has traded a total volume of 2.37 billion shares—in 39,874 deals—valued at NGN 58.6 billion over the period, with an average of 37.6 million traded shares per session. A volume high of 149 million was achieved on April 12th, and a low of 5.63 million on May 17th, for the same period.

TOTAL • 388.90 ▪ 0.00

The current share price of Total Nigeria (TOTAL) is NGN 388.90. TOTAL closed its last trading day (Friday, June 14, 2024) at 388.90 NGN per share on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NGX). Total began the year with a share price of 385.00 NGN and has since gained 1.01% on that price valuation, ranking it 66th on the NGX in terms of year-to-date performance. Shareholders can be optimistic about TOTAL knowing the stock has accrued 21% over the past four-week period alone—10th best on NGX.

Total Nigeria is the 104th most traded stock on the Nigerian Stock Exchange over the past three months (Mar 11 – Jun 14, 2024). TOTAL has traded a total volume of 3.13 million shares—in 2,580 deals—valued at NGN 1.09 billion over the period, with an average of 49,725 traded shares per session. A volume high of 463,079 was achieved on June 11th, and a low of 624 on June 6th, for the same period.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now