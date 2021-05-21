 Zenith Bank’s CEO tightens control in bank with N144.2 million | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Business

Zenith Bank’s CEO tightens control in bank with N144.2 million

Published

2 hours ago

on

The Chief Executive Officer of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, on Wednesday invested N32.2 million to acquire 1.4 million ordinary shares in the lender.

He made the investment in two tranches.

In the first investment, Onyeagwu acquired 400,000 ordinary shares at N23 per share while he bought another one million shares at N23 per share.

The CEO had also invested N112 million to acquire five million ordinary shares in Zenith Bank in March.

READ ALSO: IFC invests $100 million in Zenith Bank to support SMEs

He made five rounds of acquisition with the first being two million shares at N22.25kobo per share and another purchase of one million shares at N22.30kobo per share.

Other investments include 1.5 million units at N22.60kobo per share and 500,000 units at N22.65kobo per share.

These increased the total number of shares acquired by Onyeagwu in the last three months to 6.9 million and valued at N144.2 million.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations4 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...

Sports

FIFA, NFF FIFA, NFF
Sports4 hours ago

FIFA to consider holding World Cup every two years rather than four

World football governing body, FIFA is considering making the men’s and women’s World Cups a biennial event rather than quadrennial....
Sports11 hours ago

With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season

Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on...
Sports12 hours ago

Eight persons arrested after racist abuse of Spurs player on Twitter

Eight persons have been arrested and released under investigation after an unnamed Tottenham player was racially abused on Twitter. The...
Sports1 day ago

Moses signs permanent deal with Spartak after completing loan stay

Former Super Eagles winger, Victor Moses has signed a permanent deal with Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow. Moses linked...
Sports2 days ago

Ex- Olympic champion, Lee Evans dies at 74

Former American sprinter, Lee Evans, is dead. He was 74. Former Green Eagles captain, Segun Odegbami, who is a close...

Latest Tech News

Tech9 hours ago

Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches e-learning platform for content creators. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s Kobocourse launches...
Tech1 day ago

Nigeria’s KDL launches digital library for kids. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s KDL launches...
Tech2 days ago

Kenya’s Mazi Mobility launches flagship electric motorcycle fleet. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Kenya’s Mazi Mobility...
Tech3 days ago

Nigeria’s BFREE closes $800k seed round from VC. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s BFREE closes...
Tech4 days ago

AlphaCode awards R2-m to support Fintech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. AlphaCode awards R2-million...
Tech6 days ago

TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space

Today, let’s do a quick one on: • Afrinurse launch • Cyber crime via messaging apps • CDcare launch •...