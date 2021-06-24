Business
Zenith Bank’s shareholders lose N3.13bn as stock value drops over dwindling public interest
Shareholders at the Zenith Bank have lost N3.13 billion this week as investors’ interest in the lender fluctuates.
Within two days, the value of Zenith Bank’s shares dropped with investors and members of the public pricing the shares at a lower price.
The closing price for Zenith Bank’s stock at the close of business on Monday was N23.9kobo.
This dropped to N23.8kobo on Tuesday and depreciated further to N23.5kobo on Wednesday.
It, however, rebounded and settled at N23.8kobo on Thursday.
The depreciation in the value of Zenith Bank’s stock came at a time companies are preparing their financial statements for the second quarter.
