Zimbabwe High Court frees vice president’s wife on bail

Marry Mubaiwa, wife of Zimbabwe’s Vice President was granted bail on Monday by Zimbabwe’s High Court after a three-week detention for allegedly trying to kill her husband.

She was said to have tried to unplug her husband’s life support tubes in a South African hospital in June.

She was also initially arrested on December 14th on separate charges including fraud and money laundering.

A High Court judgment led by Judge Pisirai Kwenda had granted Ms Mubaiwa bail for 50,000 Zimbabwe dollar ($3,000), and ordered her to surrender her diplomatic passport and report to a local police station once every two weeks.

She is also required to hand over the title deeds of her parents’ house to the court with the document shown.

Her lawyer, Taona Nyamakura, said Ms Mubaiwa could be released from prison on Monday or Tuesday.

Her arrest has sparked accusations against Vice president Chiwenga Constantino and the anti-corruption agency that initially arrested her.

Opposition politicians say the vice president is using his position to influence a divorce settlement with Ms Mubaiwa and that the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC), have falsely stated that she illegally transferred 900 million dollars to South Africa.

The ZACC however refutes the claims. Meanwhile, Ms Chiwenga,who returned to China last week for a medical review, could not be reached for comment.

