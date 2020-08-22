ZIMBABWE: Police arrests Vice-Chairman of opposition party known to be outspoken govt critic

The police in Zimbabwe have arrested the Vice-Chairman of the opposition Movement for Democratic Change-Alliance (MDC-A), Job Sikhala, an outspoken opposition leader who went into hiding in late July after appearing on a police wanted list.

His arrest was confirmed on Friday by the country’s largest opposition party in a tweet which revealed that he was nabbed in the western Harare suburb of Tynwald but stopped short of giving further details.

Sikhala’s arrest came as another opposition politician and government critic, Jacob Ngarivhume, was denied bail for the third time since being arrested for calling the protests.

This came weeks after rights groups in Zimbabwe said that the military and police have continued to arrest opposition members with Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights confirming that more than 60 people have been detained.

The opposition MDC party says dozens of its members have been arrested or have gone into hiding with growing anger outside Zimbabwe at the number of human rights abuses in the country.

