Zimbabwean chief orders late Mugabe's remains exhumed, reburied at hero's shrine | Ripples Nigeria

International
Zimbabwean chief orders late Mugabe’s remains exhumed, reburied at hero’s shrine
A traditional Zimbabwean chief has ordered the exhumation and reburial of late President Robert Mugabe’s remains at the national heroes’ shrine in Harare.
The order came on Tuesday from the chief of late Mugabe‘s Zvimba district, following an allegation leveled against his wife, Grace, that she broke tradition by burying him at his rural home after his death in 2019.
Mugabe, who was ousted in a coup that brought Emmerson Mnangagwa to power in November 2017, was buried at his village of Kutama after weeks of dispute with Mnangagwa’s government over his final resting place.
After presiding over a village court last Thursday, Chief Zvimba issued a ruling that found Grace guilty of breaking traditional norms by burying her husband in the courtyard of his home.
The former first lady was also fined five cows and a goat even though she was absent at the hearing.
READ ALSO: Mugabe and the Lessons Left Behind
“I give powers to those who are permitted by law to exhume the late Robert Mugabe’s remains from Kutama and rebury them at the National Heroes Acre in Harare,” the ruling said.
A spokesman for the Mugabe family, Leo Mugabe, however, rejected the ruling and said its legality will be challenged in court as Chief Zvimba has no jurisdiction over the Mugabe’s village.
“He (chief) has no jurisdiction over Kutama. And even if the correct chief had made that ruling, we would have appealed to the court,” Leo said.
By Isaac Dachen
https://www.cnn.com/2021/05/25/africa/zimbabwe-chief-orders-mugabe-body-reburied-intl/index.html
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...