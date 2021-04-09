Zimbabwean policeman arrested for raping woman inside station | Ripples Nigeria

A Zimbabwean policeman identified as Phinias Shava, has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman who had gone to the police station to get some papers.

The Bulawayo-based 31-year-old Shava, a Zimbabwe Republic Police officer who serves at the Hillside Police Station, has already been charged to court and is facing two counts of rape and sexual assault.

Outlining the state’s case against the police officer, the prosecutor revealed that the crime occurred when Shava was assigned to the How Mine Police Base.

According to the prosecutor, on the day of the crime, the victim, a 27-year-old petty trader who cannot be named for ethical reasons, went to the police base at around 8pm to collect some service papers which she had left being processed.

The prosecution alleged that Shava who was the duty officer that night, took advantage of the fact that there was no one else around and locked the door. He then grabbed the woman and dragged her to another room inside the building.

“Shava allegedly ripped off the victim’s clothing, including her undergarments, removed his police combat uniform and raped her once using protection.

“He also held the woman against her will for the remainder of the night. During the same night, he also raped the victim two more times. However, he did not use protection on the last two occasions.”

During his court appearance before Bulawayo Magistrate Rachel Mukanga, Shava pleaded not guilty to the charges and was granted bail in the sum of ZWL$10,000 bail, but Mukanga ordered that he should be remanded out of custody till April 15.

The magistrate also warned Shava not to interfere with state witnesses and to report at Mzilikazi Police Station every Friday.

