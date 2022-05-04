Zimbabwean President, Mnangagwa asks UK to mind business

The Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on Wednesday told the British government to mind its business and stop interfering in Southern African country’s matter.

Mnangagwa, who was reacting to claims by members of the British House of Lords that the governing Zanu PF party was targeting the opposition, said the country’s former colonial masters had more than enough problems to face than to tell a sovereign nation what to do and how to run its affairs.

In a statement issued by his spokesman, George Charamba, the President said the UK has been trying to control Zimbabwe but asked the country to focus on its own troubles.

He said: “Through their sponsored opposition and non-governmental organisations, have been desperately trying to block the passage of a Private and Voluntary Organisation (PVO) Bill seeking to end money laundering and rein in foreign funding of local politics.

“The PVO Bill, which they are fretting about, will be passed. It is a Zimbabwean law, meant to deal with a Zimbabwean situation and it will proceed that way.



“However, we also thank them, the British government and the House of Lords, for confirming that they continue to meddle in our own affairs.

“The British Lords should not be in the habit of writing fiction about Zimbabwe in order to debate it. They have so much on their plate, there is their soaring inflation at home

“When you go through the things they allege are happening in Zimbabwe, you cannot but wonder if their embassy here is of any use at all. Nothing that they are raising or debating approximates the reality on the ground.

“They must mind their own business; they cut relations with us and we got nothing from them except for their own pestering and to that extent, we don’t pay attention to what they are saying.”

