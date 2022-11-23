International
Zimbabwean President opens parliament complex built by China
The Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, has opened a multi-million dollar parliament complex built by the Chinese government for $200m.
In his State of the Nation address on Wednesday, Mnangagwa described the six-storey edifice as the result of the country’s excellent relations with China.
Mnangagwa said the chamber that sits on 3.3 hectares (8 acres) of land in Harare added the building was the testimony of the strategic and comprehensive partnership between Zimbabwe and China.
READ ALSO: Zimbabwean President, Mnangagwa asks UK to mind business
Apart from the construction of the parliament building, China was also involved in building and financing of big-budget infrastructure projects in Zimbabwe.
The National Defense College in Harare which opened in 2014 was financed with an interest-free $98 million loan from China.
