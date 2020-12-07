Zimbabwean woman arrested for marrying two men

A 41-year-old woman in Zimbabwe, Moreblesing Maridza, has been arrested and arraigned in court for marrying two men at the same time.

Zimbabwean newspaper, the Sunday News, reported on December 6 that Maridza of Platinum Park in Zvishavane region, got married to David Mhuru while still legally married to James Chivandire, and when asked her reasons for marrying another man, she said Chivandire had refused to sleep with her for 12 years.

Maridza was arraigned on charges of bigamy which she pleaded guilty to, telling the court that her first husband had become mentally challenged and was no longer capable of performing his duties as a husband, which prompted her to marry Mhuru.

The matter only came to light when an officer at the Registrar-General’s office observed that Maridza had two valid marriage certificates and she was promptly arrested and charged to court.

She was sentenced to six months in prison with three months suspended on the condition that she pays a fine of five thousand Zimbabwean dollars.

