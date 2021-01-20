Zimbabwe’s foreign minister dies of COVID-19

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister, Sibusiso Moyo, died of COVID-19 complications on Wednesday.

The minister tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, confirmed Moyo’s death on his Twitter handle in Harare.

The president wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that I announce Foreign Minister Dr. SB Moyo, has died.

“Zimbabwe has lost a devoted public servant and a true hero, and I have lost a friend. He fought his entire life so that Zimbabwe could be free.

“May he rest in peace.”

A close family member of Mr. Moyo also confirmed the death of the Zimbabwean minister.

It’s true my brother. He tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (Tuesday),” the source stated.

