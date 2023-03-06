Politics
ZLP, APGA, YPP, 5 others adopt PDP governorship candidate in Kaduna
At least eight political parties in Kaduna State have adopted the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Isah Ashiru, for this weekend’s governorship election in the state.
The parties are – Action Alliance (AA), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Action Peoples Party (APP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Young Peoples Party (YPP), National Rescue Movement (NRM), Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) and Accord Party (AP).
The parties’ representatives announced the decision at a press conference on Monday in Kaduna.
The YPP governorship candidate in the state, Sanin Yaya, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said the parties took the decision to back Ashiru after an “extensive consultation”.
He said: “The decision is bone out of our genuine desire to have one indivisible state irrespective of tribal or religious differences, and we are confident that Isah Ashiru is the only candidate that will unify the state. Today, we wish to announce our support and loyalty to Isah Ashiru, the gubernatorial candidate of the PDP.
“I want to use this opportunity to remind the good people of Kaduna state of the hardship and pain inflicted on them by this APC administration, from an unjustified high rate of taxes to authoritative leadership and ego.
“It is on these grounds that we call on our people to stay away from the APC candidate who is only a puppet to his paymaster who will continue with their anti-masses policy in the state. We urge the good people of Kaduna state to come out en-mass on the 11th of March to vote for Ashiru/Ayuba for a better Kaduna State.”
