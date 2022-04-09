ZLP begins sales of forms for 2023 elections

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has commenced the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The Chairman of ZLP in Delta State, Emeka Nkwoala, confirmed the development to journalists on Saturday in Asaba.

Nkwoala also expressed confidence that the party would break new grounds during the elections.

He stressed that the fees are very reasonable, saying youths, women and People Living With Disabilities (PLWD) were exempted from paying nomination fees.

According to him, aspirants for State House of Assembly, House of Representatives and the Senate are to pay N100,000, N200,000 and N500,000 for expression of interest form and N250,000, N500,000 and N1.5 million for nomination form.

READ ALSO: Ngige, ZLP candidate decry use of malfunctioning card readers in Anambra election

He said governors and presidential aspirants would pay N2 million and N5 million for the expression of interest form and N10 million and N18 million for the nomination form respectively.

Nkwoala noted that with the party’s disposition to youths and women, young people would have a platform to actualise their political dreams.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now