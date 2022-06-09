ZLP threatens to ban party members without PVC

The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has threatened to shut the door of its national secretariat against any party member without a Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC).

The party’s National Chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, who issued the threat in his address to delegates at the party’s national convention in Abuja, said the time was ripe for Nigerians to change bad leaders for making the citizenry poor.

He urged Nigerians to vote for ZLP in 2023.

He said: “This cannot be done unless there is commitment on the part of citizens to register with INEC and cast their votes without monetary influence for good leaders and government that will lift the forward.

“If any member of our party comes to see me at our National Secretariat, you will not be given attention without first show the evidence that you have your PVC and ready to vote in 2023 general elections.

“if elected into power, I will prioritise agriculture, massive employment, rule of law, eradicate impunity and improve on education, infrastructure development, security while stable power generation would be left out among others things that will make Nigerians love their country.”

