Zoning will destroy PDP’s chances in Ekiti governorship election – Segun Oni

A former governor of Ekiti State, Chief Segun Oni, on Tuesday rejected the zoning arrangement being proposed by some politicians ahead of the 2022 governorship election in the state.

Oni, who addressed journalists on his 2022 governorship ambition in Ado Ekiti, said such arrangement would jeopardize the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chances in the election.

He urged the party to place priority on an individual who can defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election ahead of primordial and narrow sentiment on zoning.

The ex-governor said the people of the state had rejected the APC over its failure in the areas of security, employment generation, and economy.

Oni said: “When I was going in 2010, I said we should help the Southern Ekiti to become governor.

“No governor had ever liked the South more than me. I gave key positions like the minister, Secretary to the State Government and Commissioner for Works to the South when I was governor.

“Let me say this clearly, only a ruling party can zone governorship.

“But, if you are in opposition, you should only think of who can take over power. Let me thank Mr. Ayodele Fayose, he had the luxury as a governor and he went for it, though, we lost in 2018.

“Governor Kayode Fayemi, who is in power, is the only one that can answer the zoning call now, because he is in government.

“The PDP should think of who can win election. We don’t want to be nice guys this time, but a good and determined opposition party.”

The ex-governor said PDP has a great chance of winning the 2022 election in Ekiti, adding that the people of the state are already disillusioned with the APC government.

He added: “Ekiti voters are ready for us, I mean ready to vote for us. No party can be lucky more than this.

“Our road to the Government House is almost clear, people have been saying that to us.

“Though, we have internal crises, but we will resolve our differences, because we don’t want to play second fiddle again.”

Oni, who returned to PDP last year, described the insecurity in Ekiti as very unfortunate.

He promised to tackle the problem if elected the governor of the state next year.

