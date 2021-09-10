Zoning will determine PDP’s fate in 2023 – Ortom

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Friday zoning would determine the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fate in the 2023 general elections.

The governor, who disclosed this to journalists in Makurdi shortly after his arrival from Abuja, said the PDP has no choice but to win the 2023 elections following the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last six years.

He added that the PDP leadership had apologized to Nigerians for the past mistakes which led to the party’s defeat in the 2015 election.

The governor expressed the hope that Nigerians would give the PDP a second chance in 2023.

Ortom said: “Zoning is very critical; do the right zoning, win elections; do the wrong zoning and you will lose elections.

“The ultimate is for us to win the 2023 elections because of the abysmal performance of the APC government in Nigeria and I’m very confident that, working with my colleagues, we will be able to bring out all that will add value to the party and organise credible, free, fair, and transparent primaries that will ensure that the right people are put in place, ensure that the right peg in the right hole is in place in our party. And that’s what Nigerians are looking unto.

“The PDP as the name implies is about the people. It’s about democratisation and that’s what some of us are selling because of the mistakes that were done in 2015 election that led to the PDP losing out.

“And I think that sometimes ago, the leadership of the party apologized to Nigerians that they made a mistake and for those of us who are Muslims and Christians, we appreciate that when someone apologizes, we should be willing to accept the apology and give him a second chance.

“I believe that Nigerians have given the PDP a second chance; I was a victim in 2015. But now I’m back and believe other people are back and by the grace of God, we will make it this time.

“Nigerians are tired of the lies and hypocrisy of the APC-led government. There is nothing that they did not say prior to the election, but after they won election, there is no more freedom.”

