Politics
Zoning will determine PDP’s fate in 2023 – Ortom
The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said on Friday zoning would determine the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) fate in the 2023 general elections.
The governor, who disclosed this to journalists in Makurdi shortly after his arrival from Abuja, said the PDP has no choice but to win the 2023 elections following the abysmal performance of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the last six years.
He added that the PDP leadership had apologized to Nigerians for the past mistakes which led to the party’s defeat in the 2015 election.
The governor expressed the hope that Nigerians would give the PDP a second chance in 2023.
Ortom said: “Zoning is very critical; do the right zoning, win elections; do the wrong zoning and you will lose elections.
“The ultimate is for us to win the 2023 elections because of the abysmal performance of the APC government in Nigeria and I’m very confident that, working with my colleagues, we will be able to bring out all that will add value to the party and organise credible, free, fair, and transparent primaries that will ensure that the right people are put in place, ensure that the right peg in the right hole is in place in our party. And that’s what Nigerians are looking unto.
READ ALSO: PDP ready for 2023 elections – Gov Ortom
“The PDP as the name implies is about the people. It’s about democratisation and that’s what some of us are selling because of the mistakes that were done in 2015 election that led to the PDP losing out.
“And I think that sometimes ago, the leadership of the party apologized to Nigerians that they made a mistake and for those of us who are Muslims and Christians, we appreciate that when someone apologizes, we should be willing to accept the apology and give him a second chance.
“I believe that Nigerians have given the PDP a second chance; I was a victim in 2015. But now I’m back and believe other people are back and by the grace of God, we will make it this time.
“Nigerians are tired of the lies and hypocrisy of the APC-led government. There is nothing that they did not say prior to the election, but after they won election, there is no more freedom.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...