Zoom set to rival Teams, Slack with new chat product. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Zoom set to rival Teams, Slack with new chat product name

American communications technology company, Zoom Communications has officially announced renaming Zoom chat to Zoom Team Chat.

Janine Pelosi, Zoom’s chief marketing officer, disclosed the new development in a blog post seen by Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria understands that Zoom’s app will now be known as Zoom Team Chat which will also include features such as the ability to share in-meeting chat to Team Chat, schedule a meeting from chat or channel.

“We used to call it Zoom Chat. As of today, we are officially renaming it Zoom Team Chat, to usher in the future of persistent messaging and further enhance teamwork and collaboration,” said Pelosi.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the latest development was made in a bid to compete with WeChat Work, Microsoft Teams, Cisco (CSCO.O) Slack and WebEx, which is a previously managed product of Zoom’s founder, Eric Yuan.

2. Kenyan fintech platform, M-KOPA, unlocks $600 million worth of credit for customers

A Kenyan fintech startup, M-Kopa, has disclosed unlocking $600 million worth of credit for customers.

M-Kopa announced this on its official website on Tuesday.

Ripples Nigeria earlier reported that a former US Vice-President, Albert Arnold Gore Jr., and others with the British government investing arm, CDC, have reportedly bought an estimated 40 percent stake in asset finance fintech M-Kopa.

The startup was founded by Chad Larson, Jesse Moore, and Nick Hughes in 2011.

“To date, M-KOPA’s flexible payments model has unlocked over $600 million in credit, enabling over 4.5 million lives to be more prosperous, connected, healthy, and green.

“Our goal over the next five years is to be the leading provider of inclusive credit services for 20 million customers in Africa and unlock over $7 billion in capital to support their progress,” M-Kopa wrote.

M-KOPA had also partnered with a Swedish technology company, Roam, for credit sales of electric motorcycles

3. Dubai-based B2B logistics SaaS platform, Lyve Global, acquires majority stake in Shopini World

A Dubai-based B2B logistics SaaS platform, Lyve Global, has announced acquiring a majority stake in Shopini World.

Chief Investment Officer at Lyve, Nader Museitif, made the disclosure in a press statement on Tuesday.

Shopini World fashions itself as a cross-border e-commerce logistics and solutions provider to businesses across the Middle East and North Africa region (Mena), with operations in several overseas markets such as the UK, Turkey, US, and China.

LYVE also claims to offer end-to-end solutions across all touchpoints, from order acquisition, to order management, payment, and delivery.

The new acquisition follows closely on the heels of acquiring Jeebly, a UAE-based last-mile services provider.

Hassan Hallas and Walid Moneim founded Lyve in 2016.

Museitif while commenting on the strategic investment said:

“We’re excited to have Shopini World join the Lyve ecosystem. We’re determined to continue building and expanding our offering in a way that meets our customers growth and digital transformation needs.”

Chief Executive Officer of Shopini World, Rami Murad also expressed his excitement and optimism about the new deal.

Trivia Answer: Dual processor refers to a computer with two separate processors. The processors work in tandem to process data using a technique called multiprocessing.

Instructions are split between the two processors (or CPUs), allowing the computer to perform faster than a similar machine with only one processor.

By Kayode Hamsat

