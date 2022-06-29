Zuckerberg drops out of top 20 richest list, as Facebook founder loses over N1tn

Meta Platforms founder, Mark Zuckerberg, has exited the top 20 richest list, after his total networth depreciated in the wake of a bearish sentiment around the company that has forced shareholders to sell off.

On Monday, Zuckerberg was one of the top 15 richest people, however, after trading hours in the United States capital market on Tuesday, the creator of the social media platform, Facebook, was ranked 21 according to data obtained from Forbes.

He lost N1.30 trillion ($3.1 billion). This represents 5.03% of Zuckerberg’s wealth, which declined to $57.9 billion, down from the $60 billion the billionaire was estimated to worth on Monday.

In October, Ripples Nigeria had reported that the Harvard dropout was among the top five richest people, with only Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, and Bill Gates listed as first to fourth.

Zuckerberg now has 20 people ahead of him due to the slump in Meta share, which has depreciated by -52.54% year-to-date, and lost -5.20% after Tuesday’s trading, to sell at $160.68, in contrast to the $338.54 per share in the first week of January.

Meanwhile, as Zuckerberg drops out of the top 20 billionaire list, Elon Musk, both of whom have a long standing feud, has maintained his top spot, despite losing over $70 billion since he crossed $300 billion in November 2021.

