Business
Zuckerberg loses N2.62tr amid Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crash
Facebook Founder, Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth fell by 5.21 percent at the end of trading on Monday following the crash of his social media companies, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram.
The crash prevented users of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram from accessing the social networking sites minutes before the market closed Monday evening.
Facebook’s market capitalisation depreciated by 5.55 percent to $967.1 billion following the crash, with its share value dropping to $323.96 after losing $19.05 at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on Monday.
READ ASLO: Facebook, WhatsApp crash for second time in seven months
This reduced Zuckerberg’s net worth by N2.62 trillion ($6.4 billion), according to Forbes market data.
The billionaire’s fortune dropped to $116.3 billion, down by 5.21 percent.
