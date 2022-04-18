Zulum begs Borno Christians to pray for terrorists to surrender

Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, has urged Christians in the state to pray for more terrorists to repent and surrender to government and security agencies.

In his Easter message on Monday, Zulum who felicitated with Christians on the occasion, urged them to intensify prayers for the success of the ongoing fight against terrorism and the mass surrender of insurgents.

In a statement by his spokesman, Isa Gusau, Zulum called on Christians and other Nigerians to pray and reflect on the key message of Easter which is about making sacrifices and forgiveness.

“To my understanding, some of the main reflections of the Easter festival are the importance of making sacrifices for the greater good of humanity, having the strength to forgive offenders and being able to re-emerge stronger from serious difficulties,” Zulum said in the statement.

“In over 12 years of our battles with insurgents, Boko Haram and later ISWAP, Borno State, for the first time, has a golden window that has the potential of ending the insurgency.

“So far, over 35,000 fighters and commanders of the terrorists have repented and surrendered which is God’s miracle.

“This mass surrender is a product of the endless prayers citizens across Borno, the North-East, the rest of Nigeria and indeed the world have been offering, seeking God’s intervention to heal Borno.

“It is the product of immense sacrifices by the Armed Forces and volunteers. It is a product of repeated calls by political leaders, clergy, elders and traditional rulers, asking insurgents to lay down their arms and embrace peace.”

He added that the message of Easter is aligned with Borno government’s programme that welcomed the mass surrender of insurgents undergoing stringent security profiling, disarmament, demobilisation and safe reintegration.

