Zulum briefs Buhari as more Boko Haram insurgents surrender in North-East

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Thursday, briefed President Muhammadu Buhari on the latest security situation in the state.

The governor, who addressed State House correspondents after the meeting with President Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said over 30, 000 insurgents including members of Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) had so far surrendered to troops in the state.

He added that the state was relatively peaceful as the security agencies continued to take measures aimed at checking the activities of insurgents in the North-East.

The governor expressed optimism that the insurgency in the North-East would soon be a thing of the past.

The Nigerian Army claimed last year that at least 17,000 insurgents had surrendered to troops in the region.

Zulum said: “I briefed Mr. President on the status of Borno State as regards security as well as Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and so far so good.

“I have been witnessing gradual return of peace in Borno State and I came to brief Mr. President on the ongoing massive defection of Boko Haram members. This time around, we have also started witnessing the defection of ISWAP members.



“This is a welcome development and under a closed-door session we discussed a lot of issues and how the government of Borno State as well as the Federal Government will manage the ongoing surrender by the insurgents.

“As at now we have received nothing less than 30,000, from beginning of the year to date.’’

The governor disclosed that the government’s decision to engage the insurgents in dialogue had started yielding results.

He also commended the federal government for the heavy military deployment to southern Borno and expressed the hope that the northern part of the state would also witness similar deployment in a bid to restore peace and order in the state.

“So far, so good, the objective has started yielding positive results. Apart from this also, in the Borno State, for example, as I told you last time, we had problems on the shores of Lake Chad as well as in Southern Borno.

“I’m pleased to inform you that there was a very heavy military deployment into southern Borno.

“And I hope such a deployment will also take place in northern Borno, with a view to clearing the ISWAP insurgents in Lake Chad.

“So, this has also yielded positive results.

“And then on the relocation of the two local Government Areas that last time, I said were not occupied by human beings, we are also doing very well with the military to see how we can return back the population,’’ the governor added.

