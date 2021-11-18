Zulum donates N20m to families of late General Zirkushu, other soldiers

The Governor of Borno state, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, on Wednesday, November 17, paid a condolence visit to the bereaved family of late Brigadier General Dzarma Zirkushu in Kaduna.

A statement released by the governor’s spokesman, Malam Isa Gusau, confirmed that Zulum met the family at Ribadu Cantonment in Kaduna, during which he directed the immediate release of N20 million as support to the General’s family and families of soldiers who died alongside General Zirkushu.

Zulum was received at the airport by Kaduna State’s Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, and Garrison Commander of the Nigerian Army’s One Division, Brigadier General T. Opuene.

The Governor visited General Zirkushu’s family alongside Borno’s three Senators, Kashim Shettima, Mohammed Ali Ndume and Abubakar Kyari; the State Chairman of APC, Ali Bukar Dalori, and two Members of House of the Representatives, Dr. Haruna Mshelia and Ahmad Jaha, who both represent constituencies that include Chibok where late General Zirkushu was commanding the 28 Task Force Brigade, and Askira-Uba which was attacked by insurgents, for which the General died.

Zulum also met Mrs. Blessing Zirkushu, widow of the late General and her five children, after being received by Mr. Gurdebil Zirkushu, a brother to the late General among other family members.

He consoled the family and said the people of Borno will remain eternally grateful for the sacrifice of the late general and other soldiers who died with him, along with many others who made similar sacrifices as well as those in the front lines.

Kaduna State Government has announced a donation of N2 million to also support the family of late General Zirkushu. Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, said Kaduna’s support was to compliment Borno in reaching out to the late General’s bereaved family.

Garrison Commander, Brigadier General T. Opuene, who spoke on behalf of the family and the Nigerian Army, appreciated the governor and his delegation for traveling from Maiduguri to visit the family.

