Zulum equips local hunters to take on Boko Haram insurgents

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has equipped local hunters in Hawul Local Government Area of the state to take on Boko Haram insurgents.

The insurgents had attacked and looted four communities in Hawul LGA on Boxing Day.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Umar Kadafur, handed over eight Toyota Hilux vehicles and other equipments requested for to the local hunters and vigilante group at the LGA headquarters, Azare on Tuesday.

The governor said: “Borno State government will not relent or shy away from its constitutional responsibilities of protecting the lives and property of the people and will continue to remain focused in ensuring that total peace returned to the state.”

He also appealed to the people in the area to cooperate with one another and assist the security personnel with useful information.

