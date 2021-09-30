Zulum frowns at adoption of state policing, says it will worsen security situation

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has voiced his opposition to the discussion on the adoption of state policing.

According to Zulum, this might further exacerbate the security situation across the country, due to the unilateral power of the governors.

The Governor made this call while delivering a lecture entitled “Ungoverned Space and Insecurity in the Sahelian Region: Implications for Nigeria Domestic Peace and Security” at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, Plateau State on Wednesday

He said, “Honestly speaking I Babagana Zulum will not support it not because I don’t like it but because of the implications. Nigeria is not mature for state police. Some state Governors can use it to wipe away other tribes apart from their tribes.

READ ALSO: Gov Zulum bans public preaching, orders DSS to arrest any defaulting cleric

“So we have to be very careful. If half of the power given to the Nigeria Army, Police and others are given to state police, Nigeria will be in trouble.”

Zulum also blamed the problems bedevilling the security agencies on politicisation of the recruitment process by higher-ups for their selfish purposes.

“The major problem is the recruitment process, those being recruited into the Nigerian Army, Police, and other security agencies are job seekers, many of them are there because they don’t have a job. Those enlisted twenty years ago are performing well but these people are looking for employment only, so there’s no commitment and dedication.

“These days the Governors, Ministers and other top government functionaries have slots, nobody is to interview them whether they are qualified or not. Admission into the Nigerian Army, Police and others are now politicised,” Zulum railed.

Join the conversation

Opinions