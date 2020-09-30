Zulum had ‘very frank’ discussions with Buhari on Borno worsening security situation - Fayemi | Ripples Nigeria

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, said on Wednesday his Borno State counterpart, Babagana Zulum, is very passionate about his people and would continue to identify with them despite threats to his life.

Fayemi stated this when he paid a solidarity visit to the Borno State governor in Maiduguri.

He was accompanied on the trip by governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto), Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi) and Simon Lalong (Plateau).

Boko Haram fighters had last Friday attacked the governor’s convoy along the Monguno-Baga Road and killed 30 people including security personal.

Fayemi said Zulum had a “very frank” discussion on the security situation in the state during a recent meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said: “This is not the first time you (Zulum) have been attacked, but you always said to me and to a lot of our colleagues that it is God that will protect. Even when we say to you, Prof, you have to be careful, you have to be vigilant, you have to protect yourself, you always reply by saying, what about the people? It is my duty, the primary responsibility I have as Governor is the security and welfare of our people and that is what you have been discharging.

“Not long ago, you (Zulum) and I (Fayemi) had a meeting with Mr. President on these issues. You (Zulum) were very frank with Mr. President about what is going on here, the difficulty that the military is experiencing, and the challenges that our people have in returning back to their communities.

“Your determination to ensure that the local population is returned so that they can go back to their farmlands, so that they can return to their normal lives is there for all to see.

“In spite of all your efforts, in spite of the work you continue to do, it is obvious that we still have a lot to do as a country. As your brothers, we shall not relent in also expressing to the authorities, the importance of nipping this in the bud so that calm and peace return to Borno and this can serve as a vehicle for peace and development in the rest of our country.”

