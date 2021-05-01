Zulum hands over to deputy, begins 21-day vacation | Ripples Nigeria

Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, will serve as the Acting Governor of the State until May 19, 2021, with the House of Assembly approving a letter by the Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, seeking for vacation.

Zulum had on April 23, 2021, written to the State Assembly, seeking the lawmakers’ approval to embark on a 21 days vacation.

The Governor had also requested that in compliance with provisions of section 190 (1) of the constitution, which made him notify the House, the Assembly should approve the Deputy Governor to serve as acting Governor throughout the 21 days, in order to constitutionally give him the full powers to handle Borno State’s affairs without resort to the Governor.

READ ASLO: No plan to impeach Gov Zulum – Borno Assembly

A statement on Saturday by Zulum’s spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, said the Borno State House of Assembly on his principal’s request approved Deputy Governor, Usman Kadafur, to serve as acting governor from April 29 to May 19, 2021.

He noted that the approval was conveyed by the Assembly’s Speaker, Abdulkarim Lawan, in a letter dated April 26, 2021.

He said: “Governor Zulum has directed all Government officials and institutions to fully comply with his transmission of power.”

