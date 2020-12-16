Zulum meets Chadian president on evacuation of Nigerians back home

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, on Wednesday, met with the Chadian President, Idriss Déby, on the planned evacuation of Nigerians who fled into the East African nation due to Boko Haram insurgency back home.

The meeting which took place at the Presidential Palace in N’Djamena was attended by the Chadian Ambassador to Nigeria, Abakar Chahaimi, and his Nigerian counterpart to Chad, Zannah Kolo.

Zulum, according to a statement issued by his media aide, said he was in Chad to see Nigerians who fled to the country after they were displaced by the Boko Haram fighters a few years ago.

He said: “I am here in Chad to see our people currently taking refuge at The Dar Salam camp in Baga Sola.

READ ALSO: Zulum calls for return of over 200,000 refugees in neighboring countries

“We met them yesterday (Tuesday). Our people are doing very well, the Chadian Government is taking care of them. So, I am here to express appreciation to the president for his generosity towards our people here in Chad.”

The governor added that efforts are on to bring back those who are willing to resettle in Borno State.

“Before today’s meeting with the Chadian president, Zulum crossed over Lake Chad on Tuesday to the refugee camp in Baga Sola, interacted with citizens, and supervised the distribution of N50 million to 5,000 families as part of social protection,” the statement added.

Join the conversation

Opinions