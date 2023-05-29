Zulum sworn in for second term, to recruit 5,000 teachers, 1,500 health workers in Borno

The Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, has been inaugurated for a second term in office with a commitment to reopen additional displaced towns in the state.

In his address shortly after taking the oath of office at the Maiduguri Township Stadium on Monday, the governor said than one million internally displaced persons had been transferred to more than 20,000 homes in their original towns in the last four years.

Zulum also promised to hire 5,000 teachers, 1,500 healthcare professionals, and establish microfinance banks in each of the 27 local government areas in the state.

He said: “I am always happy whenever I visit Baga, Damasak, Kala Balge, Monguno, Gwoza, Bama, Damboa, Askira, Banki, Baga, Gamboru, Dikwa, Ngoshe, Kirawa and all other liberated communities across Borno State.

“We intend to consolidate our resettlementment effort by resettling of Abadam, Malumfatori, Gudumbali, Kareto, Ashigashiya, Wala, Yamteke, Modube, Bita, Dalwa, Sandiya, Kumshe, Gulumba, Gajibo, Logumane, Kala, Wumbi, Karnowa, Mile-fourty, Kekeno, Kumowon, Mbuta, Koshebe, Maiwa, Kirenuwa, Marte, Ala, Kaje, Gashigar and Asaa amongst others.

“We also plan to close all or a greater percentage of IDP camps in all the 27 LGAs and resettle them in a dignified manner in collaboration with our development partners and international communities.

“We will establish six centres of excellence to harness potentials from less privileged children by providing an enabling environment for them to fully realise their potential, construct additional secondary and primary schools and as well rehabilitate 100 schools, recruit additional 5000 teachers, and ensure adequate resources for education.

“The state government will recruit additional 1,500 health workers, construct an orthopedic hospital in Maiduguri, construct Eye Hospital and a Dental unit one each in Northern and Southern Borno. We will also build two schools of nursing – one each in Southern and Northern Borno for the training of our upcoming nurses. This will ensure adequate provision of human resources for the health sector.”

