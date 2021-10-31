Zverev wins Vienna Open title after beating Tiafoe in final

Alexander Zverev has won the 2021 Vienna Open title after beating Frances Tiafoe 7-5 6-4 in the final on Sunday evening.

The 24-year-old edged the 23-year-old American qualifier in two tight sets to claim his fifth tour level title this season.

The pair traded breaks before Olympic champion Zverev broke at the end of the first set to lead.

He pressured Tiafoe throughout the second set, breaking to love to win.

Zverev has won all five finals he has contested this season, also winning titles in Acapulco, the Madrid and Cincinnati Masters.

He also won the Olympic gold in Tokyo, and have only lost two matches since the Wimbledon fourth round.

Zverev has already qualified for the ATP Tour Finals, which he won in 2018, to be held in Turin this year.

