Dangote refinery blasts NNPC for failing to deliver supply commitment

The fragile peace between Dangote Refinery and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd (NNPCL) following a claim by the refinery that it is yet to secure adequate supply from the state oil company.

Edwin Devakumar, the vice-president of Dangote Industries Limited, disclosed this to Reuters on Friday.

“We need 650,000 barrels per day, (state oil firm NNPC Ltd) agreed to give a minimum of 385,000 bpd but they are not even delivering that,” Devakumar said.

He described deliveries from NNPCL under the scheme as “peanuts”.

Also speaking, Mathins Obaze, an acting executive director of the Crude Oil Refinery-owners Association of Nigeria (CORAN), said only the Dangote refinery, one of eight refineries in operation in Nigeria, has benefited from the naira-denominated crude sales arrangement.



READ ALSO: NNPC ends importation of refined petroleum products, lifts from Dangote, other domestic refiners

“Members are still unable to access crude in naira and are currently engaging the government for a resolution,” Obaze said.

On October 5, the Federal Government said Nigeria officially commenced the sale of crude oil and refined petroleum products in naira — with Dangote refinery focusing on local supply.

A few weeks later, the refinery received four cargoes of crude oil from the NNPC under the naira-for-crude sale agreement.

By: Babajide Okeowo

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now