Kano Bribery Case: Court orders substituted service on Ganduje, others

A Kano State High Court judge, on Wednesday, ordered substituted service on former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsa Ganduje, their son Jibrilla Muhammad, and four others in an alleged bribery case.

This development comes after the Kano State government’s attempt to personally serve them with the charges failed.

The eight-count charge accuses Ganduje, his family members, and three companies – Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises – of bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of public funds.

The Kano State government alleges the former governor received bribes amounting to N1.3 billion (US$2.9 million) in US dollars.

The court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu, gave the order following an application by the counsel to the State government, Zahradeen Kofar-Mata who stands in for the led prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu Esq.

The prosecution, despite having 15 witnesses prepared to testify, was unable to serve the defendants in person. This delay highlights potential challenges in prosecuting high-profile corruption cases.

READ ALSO: Kano govt revokes contracts of contractor who filmed Ganduje bribe videos

Meanwhile, Justice Adamu adjourned the matter till July 11th, 2024 forpnhearing and ordered all parties involved to present their fiat to the court.

Substituted service is a legal procedure used when personal service proves impractical. In this instance, the court has authorized alternative methods to deliver the charges, such as publishing them in a newspaper or posting them at the defendants’ residences.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now