News
Kano Bribery Case: Court orders substituted service on Ganduje, others
A Kano State High Court judge, on Wednesday, ordered substituted service on former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, his wife Hafsa Ganduje, their son Jibrilla Muhammad, and four others in an alleged bribery case.
This development comes after the Kano State government’s attempt to personally serve them with the charges failed.
The eight-count charge accuses Ganduje, his family members, and three companies – Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises – of bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of public funds.
The Kano State government alleges the former governor received bribes amounting to N1.3 billion (US$2.9 million) in US dollars.
The court presided over by Justice Amina Adamu, gave the order following an application by the counsel to the State government, Zahradeen Kofar-Mata who stands in for the led prosecution counsel, Ya’u Adamu Esq.
The prosecution, despite having 15 witnesses prepared to testify, was unable to serve the defendants in person. This delay highlights potential challenges in prosecuting high-profile corruption cases.
READ ALSO: Kano govt revokes contracts of contractor who filmed Ganduje bribe videos
Meanwhile, Justice Adamu adjourned the matter till July 11th, 2024 forpnhearing and ordered all parties involved to present their fiat to the court.
Substituted service is a legal procedure used when personal service proves impractical. In this instance, the court has authorized alternative methods to deliver the charges, such as publishing them in a newspaper or posting them at the defendants’ residences.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...