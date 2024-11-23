‘They don’t exist to me’, Wike dismisses critics over judges’ quarters project

Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has dismissed criticism surrounding the judges’ quarters construction project, saying he owes no explanation to anyone.

Wike made the remarks on Friday during an inspection tour of the judges’ quarters construction site and connecting road in Katampe district, Abuja.

The minister has been under fire since September when he flagged off the construction of 40 houses for judges in Abuja, sparking public outrage.

Many Nigerians have perceived Wike’s move as a ploy to sway the judiciary for political gain. However, on November 14, Wike denied these claims, stating that the project was part of President Bola Tinubu’s welfare packages to promote judicial independence.

Reacting to the criticism, Wike said, “Once you have a provisional approval to go ahead and the backing of the national assembly, what’s my business with those who are criticizing?” He further questioned the credibility of his critics, saying, “These are people who, even when you give them the opportunity, cannot do anything.

“If you have not done it, they are the ones that will complain that the environment in which our judges and justices are working is not conducive.

“Now we are trying to provide an environment that will make them work well. They are saying, Oh! And giving another reason. Don’t bother yourself; just move on and do your work.”

Wike emphasized that he is not bothered by the criticism, stating that it “does not exist where I am.” Instead, he said he is motivated by the appreciation of residents and the successful execution of multiple projects by the FCT administration.

The minister expressed his satisfaction with the pace of the projects and commended the contractors for upholding high standards.

